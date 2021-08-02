Teenager arrested for tossing lit firework onto roof of Girard house

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A juvenile is being charged with disorderly conduct after throwing a firework at a house.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Forsythe Avenue on reports of someone setting off fireworks toward a house.

Witnesses told officers they saw two juveniles with flashlights setting off the fireworks.

Police were unable to locate the two in the neighborhood but heard multiple loud bangs a few streets down.

Officers tracked the fireworks debris to a house on Forsyth Avenue where they say they saw a male juvenile open a window, light a firework and toss it onto the roof underneath.

The officer said he heard a loud explosion and then approached the teenager, later placing him under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Reports say his mother was contacted but failed to answer the phone.

The case goes to the Trumbull County Juvenile Court where the young man will face one count of disorderly conduct.

Police never located the second juvenile neighbors had reported seeing. It is unclear what total damage had been done to the house.