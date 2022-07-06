YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two 16-year-old boys were arraigned Wednesday in Mahoning County Juvenile Court for the shooting death of a 14-year-old last year.

Magistrate Karen Melone entered pleas of denial — the equivalent of not guilty in juvenile court — for Anjuan Whitfield and Anthony Wilkins.

The two are charged with aggravated murder for the death of Landon Lockhart, whose body was found Jan. 13 in a wooded area on North Truesdale Avenue on the North Side.

Because of the seriousness of the charge, a mandatory hearing will be held before Judge Theresa Dellick to determine if the two should have their cases bound over to common pleas court. A date for that hearing has not been set yet.

Lockhart was reported missing and police have not publicly commented on when he died, except to say that it was before the first of the year. However, the criminal complaint for both teens said that Lockhart died Nov. 22.

Whitfield and Wilkins were charged last week. They had been in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center since May on unrelated charges and Magistrate Melone said they will remain in detention until their hearing.

Detectives have not released a motive for Lockhart’s death but they did say that Wilkins and Whitfield were suspects early on in the investigation.