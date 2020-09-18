Teen wounded in Youngstown fatal shooting testifies in court

“As soon as we turned around, he started shooting at us,” she said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old testified Friday in municipal court, a victim in the Sept. 8 shooting death who tried to stop the suspect from harassing her for a $40 debt just before the shooting.

The teen, who was wounded in the arm in the same shooting, testified before Judge Carla Baldwin at a preliminary hearing that Traeshaun Turner, 26, tracked her to a South Side bar through a Facebook live video she streamed of people dancing in the parking lot of the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Turner wanted $40 the teen owed him and began harassing her when the victim, Ishmael Bethel, 25, told her to stop and they both tried to walk away.

That’s when Turner pulled a gun and fired, the teen testified.

“As soon as we turned around, he started shooting at us,” she said.

Bethel died at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The teen has 13 pins in her arm to help treat her wound.

Judge Baldwin bound over charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder against Turner to a Mahoning County grand jury.

The teen testified she did not see right away what happened to Bethel, who is she is close with because he dated a cousin of hers.

“I was too busy running around trying to find someone to take me to the hospital,” she testified.

Another witness who was across the street when the shooting happened said she saw an argument between Turner, Bethel and the teen and saw Turner fire a gun. She also saw Turner in the parking lot waiting for help.

“There was a bullet in his stomach that never went through,” she testified. “He was gasping for air trying to catch his breath.”

City police Officer Alex Wharry testified he was sent to the hospital to secure any evidence and find any witnesses to the shooting.

He said the teen, who was wounded, asked to speak to him and told him it was turner who shot her and Bethel.

U.S Marshals arrested Turner the next day.

