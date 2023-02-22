YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A teen who admitted in Mahoning County Juvenile Court that he had a gun at the Canfield Fair in September was sentenced Wednesday to probation.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Theresa Dellick after the 15-year-old boy entered a plea of true, or the juvenile court equivalent of guilty, to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic and resisting arrest.

As part of his probation, the teen must continue his counseling sessions and must also complete school. If he fails to do so, he could wind up serving a sentence in the Department of Youth Services.

The teen was arrested Sept. 3 at the Canfield Fair, following a series of gunshots and fights.

Reports said as police tried to break up a fight at the fair, reports came in of shots fired by Gate C. Police chased a male, who was the teen charged with the weapons offense, near a barn and the teen stopped when he was warned he would be hit with a stun gun, reports said. Reports said another officer saw him throw something while they were chasing him and police found an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Six other juveniles were also charged in juvenile court for their roles in the fight along with three adults.

Four adults were also charged with misdemeanors for their role in the melees. Their cases have been completed.

The teen, who was 14 when he was arrested, was released from juvenile detention in November after he entered his guilty pleas but was placed back in detention in January when Judge Dellick learned he was violating the terms of his house arrest.

He was freed later in the month pending his sentencing.