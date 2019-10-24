Teen thrown from vehicle in Vernon Twp. crash

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A teen was hurt following a crash in Trumbull County early Thursday.

According to troopers, the 17-year-old driver was traveling east on Orangeville-Kinsman Road at about 12:30 a.m. when he lost control and went off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected and veered off the left side, hitting a group of trees.

The teen was thrown from the car. He was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers say alcohol could be a factor in the crash, and the teen was not wearing a seatbelt.