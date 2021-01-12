Teen suspect in robbery that led to Struthers boy’s death moved to Mahoning County Jail

For security reasons and since he recently turned 18, he was moved to the county jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The teenage suspect in a robbery during which a 4-year-old Struthers boy was killed has been moved to the Mahoning County Jail.

Brandon Crump has been in the Juvenile Justice Center since his arrest in November.

For security reasons and since he recently turned 18, he was moved to the county jail. Crump has already tried to escape from the JJC, according to investigators.

Rowan Sweeney was killed Sept. 21 during what police said was a robbery in a Struthers home.

Crump is not charged with the boy’s murder or shooting anyone else.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, is charged with aggravated murder for Sweeney’s death, as well as other charges for hurting others in the home.

Police said Sweeney was killed while Yarnell Green, one of the victims who had just received a stimulus check, was being robbed. Crump is accused of robbing Green.

Crump is scheduled to appear in court again in early February. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.