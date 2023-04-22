YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A juvenile suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of 15-year-old Amya Monserrat last Saturday.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with felony murder and three counts of attempted murder. The suspect is in custody at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooting happened at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Monserrat was hit and died at Mercy Health as a result of her wounds after a fight broke out at a birthday party, resulting in gunfire. According to police, there were multiple shooters between two groups — a conflict which has been going on for a couple of weeks.

YPD thanked Detective Sergeants Michael Cox and Ryan Laatsch for their diligent work on the case, as well as several other detectives, crime scene personnel, SVU, patrol division, other law enforcement agencies and the community.

YPD is still investigating the case and will not be giving any more details.

Anyone with tips should call YPD at (330) 742-8900.