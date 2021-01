If you see them or have any information, call 330-675-2730

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for teen sisters who went missing from Newton Falls.

Natalie, 14, and Addison Phillips, 13, went missing between 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They walked away from a home on Oak Knoll Avenue, and family members said they tracked the girls’ footprints to the corner of Warren Ravenna Road.

If you see them or have any information, call 330-675-2730.