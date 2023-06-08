YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 17-year-old boy will stay in the Department of Youth Services until he was 21 after he was sentenced this week for his role in the shooting death of a Youngstown teen.

The teen was sentenced in Mahoning County Juvenile Court by Judge Theresa Dellick on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon.

The teen is one of three juveniles charged with the death of Landon Lockhart, 14, who was found Jan. 13, 2022, in a wooded area.

Police said Lockhart was killed in November 2021 but his body was not found until weeks later.

The teen pleaded guilty after he was arrested and charged in January.

The two other suspects, Anthony Wilkins Jr. and Anjuan Whitfield, had their cases bound over to common pleas court in May following a hearing in April in juvenile court.