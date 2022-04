YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young man was taken to the hospital after an accident on a freeway in Youngstown.

According to Youngstown police, the 19-year-old was riding a non-street legal dirt bike on State Route 7 North.

He and a minivan were going up the Himrod Avenue exit ramp. That’s when he rear-ended the van after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

The rider was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The ramp was closed for a while but has since reopened.