Teen reports being dragged from car in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old boy with autism was injured after he reported being dragged by a driver in Warren who grabbed him while he was on a bike.

The victim told police that around noon Thursday, he traded his mountain bike for a BMX bike down the road from his house. He said he was riding it near the Pit Stop gas station on Youngstown Road around 4:30 p.m. when he was approached by a vehicle, described as a dark green Bonneville with silver flakes in the paint.

He said the driver accused him of stealing the bike he was riding and then reached out of the car, grabbing him by his hooded sweatshirt. He said the driver then drove through the parking lot, dragging him along the way.

He said the driver then said something like, “This is going to happen every time you ride this bike,” before letting him go.

Police said the boy had road rash on his hips and had cuts that were bleeding. The victim went to the hospital in an ambulance after complaining of pain from the incident.

A police report described the driver as a black man with long dread locks, who was approximately 6’1″ tall and 120 pounds. A passenger was described as a white woman with blond hair, approximately 5’11” tall, with a scar above her left eye and a diamond ring on her right hand. They were both wearing black clothing.

Police noted that witnesses were able to get a good description of the suspects because they returned to the Pit Stop store after the incident.

Police are investigating and requested surveillance video from the store.