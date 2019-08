The teen was dropped off at the Liverpool Twp. Fire Station

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen that was reported missing last week from Liverpool Township has been located.

Officials say a woman dropped off 16-year-old Kristiann Easterday Tuesday at the Liverpool Township Fire Station.

Fire officials say she was turned over to juvenile justice authorities and taken to the Louis Tobin Attention Center in Columbiana County on a juvenile warrant.

No other information was released.

Easterday was reported missing Aug. 22.