Teen remains in coma with one leg, broken pelvis after struck by SUV in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends of a local teen injured in a motorcycle crash are hoping and praying he can recover.

The 18-year-old remains in the hospital Monday night. Doctors are treating Khaled Abunoaj for severe injuries after an accident on Saturday in Boardman.

Family and friends are hoping support from the community can help him pull through.

Abunoaj was hit at the intersection of Route 224 and Market Street. His cousin, Tawfiq Abuenaaj, was riding right behind him and saw the whole thing happen.

“I was scared, I was really scared. I didn’t know what to do at first. I stopped my bike, I shut it off and I ran up to my cousin and I got to him and his leg was gone and his thigh was cut open bad,” Abuenaaj said.

Abuenaaj said he and Abunoaj were going east on Route 224. While Abunoaj was in the middle of the intersection, the light turned yellow. That’s when Abuenaaj said he saw the driver of an SUV speed up to catch the light in order to turn left onto Market Street.

“When he went to turn, he was going too fast and couldn’t slow down much and he hit my cousin,” Abuenaaj said.

Abunoaj was rushed to the hospital and is now in an induced coma at Mercy Health.

His family and friends said things took a turn for the worse Monday morning.

“His condition was so bad, still is… He pulled through this morning and we’re still hoping he will come out of this. He will come out of this because he is strong, God’s willing,” said family friend Barah Albdour.

“He has lots of people praying for him. I have strong faith that he’ll pull through,” said his best friend Jackson Behun.

His family isn’t sure what the recovery process will look like. Right now, they’re just trying to get him awake and stable.

“He’s already lost his leg, he has a broken pelvis, broken femur. I just want him to come out alive because he’s going downhill more than uphill as of right now,” Abuenaaj said.

We’re still waiting for more details from police. Right now, the crash is still under investigation and there’s no word on whether or not anyone will be charged.

If you’d like to help out the family, give Albdour a call at 330-651-1018.

