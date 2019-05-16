Teen loses hand after explosive goes off in Craig Beach, investigators say

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy lost his hand after some type of explosive went off Wednesday evening in Craig Beach, according to investigators.

It happened inside of a home on Glenwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Another teen boy, whose abdominal area was hit with shrapnel, was also hurt. Both were taken to the hospital.

“One individual, from what I could see, possibly lost his whole left hand,” said Craig Beach Police Chief Bob Koehler.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Youngstown Bomb Squad went to the home and are investigating. They were at the house for about three hours.

Koehler said it was caused by some type of explosive, though they don’t yet know whether it was a pipe bomb or something else.

“ATF took samples of things to try and make a determination as to what exactly the explosive device was.”

They didn’t find any other explosives.

There was no damage to the house. One of the boys lived there and the other was a friend who lived nearby.

Koehler said they’re going to talk to the boys to learn more about what exploded.

“Then that information will be passed on to the ATF and Youngstown Bomb Squad. As of right now, it’s an open investigation.”