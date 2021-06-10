Teen killed in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen was killed Thursday in a shooting in Youngstown.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Hammaker Street where they found a 16-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Another male juvenile was later taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives from the Youngstown Police Department are investigating the incident along with the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident can provide the information anonymously at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 742-8YPD. Individuals providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator will be eligible for a cash reward.