Teen killed in Youngstown shooting identified

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The teen killed in a shooting in Youngstown this past weekend has been identified.

The family of 17-year-old Reshaud Biggs Jr. shared the teen’s photo with us and the Mahoning County Coroner has confirmed his identity.

Biggs was found in a parking lot about 10:03 p.m. Sunday after police responded to a gunfire call at a gas station at South and East Avondale avenues.

A news release said he was pumping gas when someone shot him in the head.

Biggs was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died.

Police said the shooting was not random and the teen was targeted.

Biggs’ death is the 17th in the city this year and the third on South Avenue.