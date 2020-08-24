Teen injured at Lake Milton State Park

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a personal watercraft while tubing just after 6 p.m. Sunday

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an accident at Lake Milton State Park on Sunday.

People on board the watercraft pulled the teen above water and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.

