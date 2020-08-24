Teen injured at Lake Milton State Park

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a personal watercraft while tubing just after 6 p.m. Sunday

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an accident at Lake Milton State Park on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a personal watercraft while tubing just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

People on board the watercraft pulled the teen above water and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.

