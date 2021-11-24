Teen indicted in shooting death of woman in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (KWBN) – A 17-year-old boy was indicted Wednesday in the shooting death of an elderly woman in Warren.

Shamar Askew was indicted in the February 28 murder of 89-year-old Ruth Lewis.

Askew is scheduled for a hearing in the case on Monday.

Lews was killed inside her home in the 3100 block of Starlite Street NW when she was shot but was not the intended target.

According to the woman who called 911, they were sitting in the living room planning a funeral for a family member when Lewis was hit by a bullet in the back.