WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen who was fatally shot at the River Run Apartments in Warren has been identified.

The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victim as Jermaine Croff. Croff died from injuries he received in the shooting that happened about 10:54 p.m. Saturday at the apartments on Lodwick Drive NW.

The victim was identified by the Mahoning County Coroner since he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. An autopsy will be conducted and the shooting is under investigation.

Another person was hurt in the incident.