Teen grazed by bullet in early morning shooting on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a teen grazed in the stomach by a bullet in Youngstown early Wednesday was very uncooperative.

Officers were called about 1:55 a.m. to Southern Boulevard and East Judson Avenue for a report of a person shot in the stomach and when they got there, they found the teen on the sidewalk.

Reports said he showed officers where the bullet grazed him in the stomach but refused to let paramedics look at the wound.

The teen also told police he did not know where he was when he got shot, but officers had a gunshot sensor call in the neighborhood about 15 minutes before they found the teen, reports said.