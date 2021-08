YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating another shooting on the city’s south side.

They were called to Conroy’s Party Shop on South Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said they found a teen inside the store who had been grazed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

This is the city’s 96th shooting of the year, just two away from last year’s total.