Teen girls force way into Warren house to fight other girl

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juvenile girls Monday were taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center after reports said they forced their way inside an Iowa Avenue NE home to fight another girl.

Officers were called about 4:15 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of Iowa Avenue NE, where reports said two girls got inside, assaulted another girl and left.

Police were given a description and saw two girls, 14 and 17, matching their description walking on Ward Avenue and stopped to talk to them, reports said. Reports said both girls were out of breath and the 14-year-old said the girl in the house made fun of her sister and “when someone makes fun of her sister she takes it personal.”

The two went to the home of the victim and knocked on the door and although no one answered, they saw people inside so they walked in. The 14-year-old who said her sister was made fun of got in a fistfight with the victim. When both girls said they were not invited inside, they were both placed into custody.

The mother of the victim said she told the girls she was not sending her daughter outside, and she told them to leave or she would call police. The girls came inside, pushed the mother and caused her to fall and destroy her television, then the 14-year-old punched her daughter several times and left.

Reports said police are consulting with a juvenile prosecutor before deciding what charges to file. The teens were booked into the JJC on charges of burglary, assault and criminal damaging.