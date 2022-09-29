BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say was found with a car that had been stolen from Youngstown.

Police Chief Dan Faustino said an officer spotted the vehicle parked at Dollar General and realized that it had been reported stolen. He said the teen who had been driving the vehicle was found hiding in the store.

Police also reported finding marijuana, a pipe and a grinder in the vehicle.

The teen faces charges of receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools and drug paraphernalia.

The circumstances surrounding the theft of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates.