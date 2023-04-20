YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Wednesday found a 14-year-old boy passed out in a stolen car with a gun in his waistband.

The boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on charges of receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons.

Reports said officers were called to Union Street for a person passed out behind the wheel of a car that had the driver’s side window smashed out.

The car was an exact match of a car that had been reported stolen just before 8 a.m. from a 535 Marmion Ave. parking lot. Reports said the theft had been discovered by employees reporting for work.

Officers waited for backup after discovering the boy was asleep with his hand on a 9mm handgun that had a drum magazine. Police grabbed both his arms to wake him up, reports said.

Reports did not say if the boy simply fell asleep or was passed out for another reason.

The magazine had a capacity for 50 rounds and was loaded, but reports did not say how many rounds were in the magazine.

Reports also noted that several stolen car reports have been taken in the neighborhood near the boy’s address and several stolen cars have also been dumped in that area.