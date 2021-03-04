Teen flown by helicopter from Warren Twp. crash scene dies

Another motorcyclist riding with Craig and the driver of the car were not injured

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old who was flown by medical helicopter from a crash scene in Warren Township has died.

According to the Mahoning Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as Mark Craig.

Craig died after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Burwell and Caleb roads.

The accident happened just before noon on Tuesday.

Another motorcyclist riding with Craig and the driver of the car were not injured.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.