Teen facing charges in deadly Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is being held in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center accused in a deadly shooting at a Warren apartment complex.

Sixteen-year-old Dareontai Carmichael is being detained on murder and felonious assault charges.

“To be able to charge an individual right after the incident, that’s pretty big for us,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

The shooting happened in a back parking lot off of Maryland Street NW around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think we need an ambulance, somebody just got shot,” a 911 caller said.

Twenty-four-year-old Shyhiem Whitman-Williams was found lying on the ground after being shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

A second victim, 25-year-old Jackqwuan Williams, remains in St. Elizabeth Hospital after being shot.

Police say Carmichael took off after the shooting but was arrested a short time later, thanks in-part to witness cooperation and a bail bondsman.

“Our suspect ran right by him and he contacted us and directed us where to go from there,” Massucci said.

Investigators are currently sifting through videos and piecing together information from witnesses. They say there’s still a lot of work to do in this case.

“We believe that we could have another individual to file charges on but again, this is just the start of this, so we have a lot of people to talk to,” Massucci said.

Carmichael is due back in Trumbull County Family Court Monday at 10 a.m. for a plea hearing.