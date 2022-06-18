NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police filed charges against a 16-year-old for an assault on another teen.

Police said the suspect attacked another teen outside of Gaston Park near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Addis Street on June 3.

The victim in the assault had serious head and foot fractures and other injuries, according to a post on the New Castle City Police Department’s Facebook page.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.