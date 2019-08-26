Teen faces charges after physical fight involving a firearm in Liberty, police say

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman teenager is facing charges after a physical fight in Liberty over the weekend.

Investigators say the 17-year-old boy talked a 15-year-old girl into taking a family member’s rifle to meet up with a 20-year-old man in Liberty on Saturday.

Detectives say the teenager and victim got into an argument and started fighting over the weapon. Police say the victim was able to disarm the suspect and ran away with the firearm.

The teenage boy is currently in the Juvenile Detention Center charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, and inducing panic.