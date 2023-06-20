KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a four-vehicle crash sent a 16-year-old to a hospital via helicopter Tuesday afternoon

According to a release, a 16-year-old male, of Beloit, was driving north on Homeworth Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say the teen failed yield at a stop sign on Homeworth Road, and he hit a Kia Sportage going west on U.S. Route 62. The impact caused the Sportage to overturn after it hit a Chevrolet Silverado also going west.

The teen’s car was then hit head-on by a Dodge Ram 3500 going east on Route 62, and he was thrown from his car.

He was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The other three drivers experienced minor injuries.

According to troopers, the teen wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol doesn’t know if alcohol or distracted driving were factors.