LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has learned one person has died after a tree came crashing through a home in Trumbull County.

Firefighters say it happened on the 300 block of Park Rd in Leavittsburg.

According to Warren Twp. Fire Chief Joe Natali, the victim is a teenager.

Warren and Lordstown Fire Departments are both on scene.

First News is headed to the scene to gather more information and will update you when details become available.