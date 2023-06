WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers teenager charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Warren appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday for the first time.

Christian Chaney, 17, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

Chaney was indicted as an adult for the shooting death of Adam Spaid on February 5.

Judge Andrew Logan set his bond at $1 million.

Co-defendant Ronieque Requel is also charged with aggravated murder.