The threat, which was determined not to be credible, closed the schools last Tuesday

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (WBKN) – A 13-year-old boy from Homeworth — southwest of Salem — has been charged with making threats last week to the West Branch Schools.

Goshen Police have charged the boy with inducing panic, the Morning Journal reports.

The threat, which was determined not to be credible, closed the schools last Tuesday.