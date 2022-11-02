YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A teen charged with having a gun during a melee at the Canfield Fair entered guilty pleas this week in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

The teen, who is now 15 but was 14 at the time he was arrested, entered pleas of true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and inducing panic.

A firearm specification with the charges was dropped as part of a plea agreement between prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The teen was released from Tuesday from juvenile detention, where he had been held since his arrest Sept. 3. He is on house arrest and has to wear an ankle monitor.

Sentencing is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

The teen was arrested after several fights broke out late Sept. 3 at the fair.

As police tried to break up one of the fights, reports came in of shots fired by Gate C, reports said. Police chased a male who was the teen charged with a weapons offense near a barn and the male stopped when he was warned he would be hit with a stun gun, reports said. Reports said another officer saw him throw something while they were chasing him and police found an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Seven other juveniles were also charged in juvenile court for their roles in the fight and three adults were issued citations in Mahoning County Area Court as well.