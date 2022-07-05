CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen charged in a stabbing in Cortland earlier this year was in court Tuesday.

According to Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Stanley Elkins, the suspect entered a true plea, which is the juvenile court equivalent to a guilty plea.

He was sentenced to one year confinement at the Ohio Department of Youth Services on each count to run consecutively. He was also given credit for time served. The teen will be confined until at least March 10, 2024.

The teen was charged with two counts of felonious assault for an incident in March where two 15-year-old girls were stabbed at home on Terre Hill Drive.

Both victims were treated for their injuries and were released from the hospital shortly after the incident.