NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old boy faces a criminal charge following a threat investigation at Niles High School.

According to the Niles Police Department, officers were informed of a possible threat to administrators on Tuesday. Police say they were able to identify the sender of the threat, which was sent via the social media app, Snapchat.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old Austintown Local Schools student. He is now facing an inducing panic charge, a second-degree felony.

Police say there is no further threat to Niles City Schools at this time.