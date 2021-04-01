Teen boys charged in Youngstown shooting that hurt 13-year-old girl to remain in custody

Police said one of them admitted to being the shooter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juvenile suspects in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Youngstown will remain in detention following arraignments Thursday in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

Kasean Wilkerson and Xavier Hile, both of whom are 16 and from Niles, entered pleas of denial — the juvenile equivalent of not guilty — to charges of felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation.

Preliminary hearings will be set after Hile hires a lawyer. Wilkerson was represented by Attorney John Shultz.

The pair and a third person, 25-year-old Jana Cox, were arrested shortly after a girl who was in a house in the 800 block of E. Avondale Avenue was hurt about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They were pulled over in a car matching the description of the car used in the shooting on Interstate 680 and South Avenue. Police said Wilkerson was driving.

Reports said Wilkerson admitted to shooting at the house. Police found at least 10 bullet holes in the home.

Cox was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Jana Cox

She is facing charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation, and obstructing official business.

Hile is already on probation in juvenile court for a prior offense.

Reports said police responding to the shooting were told that someone in an SUV that had “pinstripes” on it fired shots at the house. Police spotted the vehicle on Dickson Street turning onto South Avenue and pulled it over when it got to the Interstate 680 North entrance ramp.

When an officer opened the passenger door where Cox was sitting, a .40-caliber shell casing fell onto the highway, reports said. Police found two more .40-caliber casings in the car and a .40-caliber handgun.

The victim in the shooting was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators have a motive but he did not want to release that.

Although Chief Carl Davis said at a press conference Wednesday detectives believe the three are responsible for other shootings, Foley said that as of now the three are only being charged with the shooting early Wednesday morning.

During March six people were shot, one fatally, in a five-block radius from East Florida to East Lucius avenues. About midnight Sunday police arrested an 18-year-old and 17-year-old on weapons charges in the 500 block of East Avondale Avenue and found a 9mm handgun and a .40-caliber handgun on them.

The charges against Hile and Wilkerson contain firearm specifications, drive by shooting specifications and serious youth offender specifications, which means the pair could receive sentences in both juvenile and adult court if their cases are bound over to common pleas court.

For such a move to happen, prosecutors would have to file a motion before Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick asking for the bind over, and she must hold a hearing on the matter.