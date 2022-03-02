GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 16-year-old who was handcuffed at a party Saturday night had to come to the police station Sunday to have someone take the cuffs off him.

Reports said an officer was called to the station about 6:50 a.m. and met the teen and his mother.

The teen told the officer he was at a party in Youngstown the night before and his friend put handcuffs on him but did not have a key.

The teen’s mother took him to the station to see if officers could unlock him, reports said.

Reports said the officer first checked with Youngstown police to make sure the teen had no warrants and when he found out the teen did not, he unlocked the handcuffs and the teen left with his mother.