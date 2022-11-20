WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person has been arrested after a shooting that killed one person in Warren on Saturday night.

Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook page Sunday they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone.

It happened on Colonial Street SE and South Feederle Drive SE at about 8:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Warren Police said the incident was not related to the shooting death of a teen from Cleveland on Nov. 11 after he traveled to Warren to sell a PlayStation. That incident is under investigation.

Police are urging people to take precautions when buying or selling items online. There is a prearranged location at Warren Police Department for transactions.