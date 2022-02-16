YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old boy who was inside a West Side home that was damaged by gunfire early Wednesday was arrested on an unrelated gun charge.

City police, Mahoning County Juvenile Court probation officers and members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested the boy about 12:30 p.m. on a warrant from juvenile court for a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

The boy was arrested in a home in the 2400 block of Donald Avenue that was damaged in a drive-by shooting about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured in the shooting. There were several bullet holes around the front door of the house and the window of the screen door was also damaged by gunfire.

The arrest took place across from the former Stambaugh Elementary School, which now houses a charter school.

The boy will be taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.