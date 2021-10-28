Teen accused of breaking into Warren home, spitting on police officer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old girl is facing charges of aggravated burglary and assault on a police officer after an incident Wednesday night in Warren.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Mcmyler St. NW around 8 p.m. Police said they had previously been called to the home when the suspect had been pounding on the doors and windows, trying to get inside.

A man who lived in the home told police that the teen returned to ask him for money. He said when he refused, she punched him in the head, according to a police report.

He said he got off the front porch to get away from her but she went to his side door, broke the window out of the door and tried to get inside the house, the report stated.

The man told police that he pulled the teen out of the house and told her to leave when she punched him in the mouth.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect was in the driveway, but she ran when she spotted officers.

Police took her into custody as she was trying to crawl under a vehicle to hide, the report stated.

During her arrest, police say the teen spit in an officer’s face, and a spit mask had to be placed on her until she was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.