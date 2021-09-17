Teeing off for a cause: Golf outing raises money for child with rare illness

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A golf outing Saturday will raise money for a child battling a rare illness.

Michael Parteleno has Batten Disease — a rare illness that has taken his sight.

Each golfer at Parto’s Golf Learning Center in Coitsville will play one short blindfolded.

The idea aims to help them understand what Parteleno goes through each day.

“We just decided that the more we can get the world out and get people to know about it and maybe research it themselves, that the more people that have that knowledge, it may prompt the researchers and more people to get moving to try to find a cure,” said Michael’s mom Tammy Parteleno.

Tee times throughout the day are available if people want to sign up Friday night to play in the outing — call Parto’s for more information.