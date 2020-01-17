Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Technical, trade students face up in competition at New Castle School of Trades

Local News

The competition brings together high school students who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Skills USA Competition was happening inside the New Castle School of Trades.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – There was some heated competition going on in Lawrence County.

The Skills USA Competition was happening inside the New Castle School of Trades.

The competition brings together high school students from all over the region who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations.

Their teachers say it build skills but also helps students move on into their industry with more confidence.

Students are competing to advance to a state competition.

From there, the winners go to the national conference in June in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com