CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Career and Technical Center students placed second in the statewide Just Drive contest.

Seniors Tracie Shockey and Lily Ramos were presented with a $7,500 educational grant for their year-long campaign.

The competition is put on by the national nonprofit Impact Teen Drivers and NJM Insurance Group.

This year, the students came up with the slogan “Haven’t You Heard Do Not Disturb” and created the campaign’s mascot “Ed” bringing the iPhone “do not disturb” symbol to life. They also created a 30-second PSA and hosted other events aimed at encouraging teenagers and adults to avoid distractions behind the wheel.

“The idea that they took something that we’re all so familiar with that do not disturb and turned that little crescent into a person was just honestly brilliant,” said Heidi Deane with Impact Teen Drivers.

“We really wanted to get that through our peers and students’ minds that it really only takes the click of a button and you can potentially save yourself and others on the road,” Ramos said.

TCTC students have placed in the top three in all three years they’ve entered the contest.

The grant money will be used to purchase equipment to help the students reach a bigger audience for the campaign next year.

“It’s just such a good project for the kids to put a real-world campaign to a message that actually impacts their peers,” said Kris Doran, interactive multimedia instructor.

“I hope that message continues to get across as people share with their friends like, ‘Hey put your phone down when you’re behind the wheel,'” Shockey said.