Team returns to Valley after victories at Special Olympics

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County DD Special Olympics team came back to the Valley with some new hardware.

Twenty-two athletes were competing in the Summer Games in Columbus this weekend.

In track, the team took home two golds, nine silvers and 12 bronze medals.

The eight-member volleyball team also finished in the top spot. It was the team’s 14th first place finish.

“We didn’t do too good last year. We came back this year and won it,” said Shawn Trifeo from the volleyball team.

“The athletes really enjoyed the experience. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, or if their eyes were dry they were yelling and screaming, just really proud of their accomplishments,” said David Grossman with the Mahonining County DD Special Olympics.

The team was given a police escort back to the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.