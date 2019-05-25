Team of student inventors to present new school alert system at MIT

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local students showed off the final version of a year-long project to the public on Friday.

Representative Bill Johnson was on hand at MCCTC in Canfield as students in the STEM program revealed their hard work. They designed a danger alert system to keep others safe.

The project was created to help schools detect and respond to intruders. It connects to doors and automatically locks if they are too close to an active shooter.

Faculty members say they’re proud of the group’s accomplishments.

“The work that they’re doing on something like this is really a college-level type of project. So I couldn’t be prouder of them and their dedication. A year-long project for a high school student is a challenge,” said MCCTC teacher Megan Kovac.

The students involved in the project are headed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology next month to present the project there.

The STEM group hopes to get their school safety system patented and installed in schools across the country.