CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventeen local schools and educational organizations are inviting teaching candidates to a job fair on Wednesday, March 30.

New and upcoming graduates, credentialed teachers and substitutes are all welcome.

The job fair will feature recruiters and administrators actively seeking teaching candidates from local districts, including:

Austintown Local Schools

Boardman Local Schools

Canfield Local Schools

Columbiana Exempted Village Schools

East Palestine Local Schools

Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio (formerly Mahoning County ESC)

Jackson-Milton Local Schools

Lowellville Local Schools

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments

Sebring Local Schools

South Range Local Schools

Struthers City Schools

West Branch Local Schools

Western Reserve Local Schools

Youngstown City Schools

Youngstown Community Schools

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio, located at 7320 N. Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.

Candidates should preregister by visiting the ESC website.

Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and any student teaching portfolio materials.