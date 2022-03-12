CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventeen local schools and educational organizations are inviting teaching candidates to a job fair on Wednesday, March 30.
New and upcoming graduates, credentialed teachers and substitutes are all welcome.
The job fair will feature recruiters and administrators actively seeking teaching candidates from local districts, including:
- Austintown Local Schools
- Boardman Local Schools
- Canfield Local Schools
- Columbiana Exempted Village Schools
- East Palestine Local Schools
- Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio (formerly Mahoning County ESC)
- Jackson-Milton Local Schools
- Lowellville Local Schools
- Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments
- Sebring Local Schools
- South Range Local Schools
- Struthers City Schools
- West Branch Local Schools
- Western Reserve Local Schools
- Youngstown City Schools
- Youngstown Community Schools
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio, located at 7320 N. Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.
Candidates should preregister by visiting the ESC website.
Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and any student teaching portfolio materials.