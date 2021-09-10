Teachers convey events, emotion of 9/11 to young students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend marks 20 years since 9/11. That means students in high school and below were not alive.

Most will be learning about it today.

This week, teachers explain how they convey all the events and emotion of the attacks.

Vince Carnevale teaches 8th grade at Boardman Glenwood Junior High. He was also teaching middle schoolers on September 11, 2001.

“We’re watching all of a sudden – the second plane hits and the 8th graders in that room – I have never heard anything like it,” said Carnevale. “Absolutely floored jaws hit the ground, they were concerned. There was fear, there was fear in 8th graders’ eyes, which doesn’t happen very often.”

Carnevale shares his experience but also takes students through it.

His 8th graders go through an interactive timeline watching and listening to the day’s events.

“You click on it you can actually hear the phone calls of people on the planes saying I think we have a problem here,” Carnevale said.

They start at 5:45 in the morning when people were boarding the planes. The interactive timeline takes them all the way until 10:30 at night when crews were sifting through the wreckage.

“There’s nothing like living through it, you know, being there at the time and watching the news, and you’re glued. I think it has an impact,” Carnevale said.

After investigating on their own, students can understand a little more of what adults remember firsthand.

“It’s important to keep this alive especially because the motto is we will never forget and the only way we won’t forget is to teach these young people who weren’t around at that time and only hear second knowledge what really happened that day,” Carnevale said.