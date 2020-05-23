Teachers at East Liverpool’s LaCroft Elementary hold end-of-year parade for students

Parents drove their students through the drop-off lane as teachers stood on either side

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The final day of school couldn’t go without teachers getting to see their students one more time.

Teachers at LaCroft Elementary in East Liverpool lined up so their last visit wouldn’t be through a computer screen.

Parents drove their students through the drop-off lane, where the teachers waved and shared a final goodbye for the school year. There were more than just a few smiles under the masks, too!

Kindergarten through third grade students will be back next school year but the fourth graders will move on to Westgate Middle School.