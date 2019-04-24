Teacher of the Year chosen for Youngstown City Schools Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A teacher in Youngstown got a surprise Wednesday when she showed up for work.

Tiffany Lewis was named the Youngstown City School District's 2019 Teacher of the Year.

Lewis is a first-grade teacher at Volney Rogers Elementary School.

Each principal in the district nominates one teacher.

Lewis was chosen from all the candidates for her dedication and compassion.

"I think about them and spend just as much time with them as I do my own girls at home, if not more. Their well being is always on my mind, their happiness, their health, everything," Lewis said.

Lewis and all the nominees will be honored next month with a dinner at the Tyler History Center.

NOMINEES:

- Nicole Angermeier - first-grade teacher at Taft Elementary

- Quiana S. Faison - ninth-grade English teacher at Chaney

- Jacqueline Groves - teaches fourth through eighth graders in the autism unit at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary Schools

- Kristen Jaros - seventh and eighth-grade social studies teacher at Kirkmere Elementary School

- Tiffany Lewis, - first-grade teacher at Volney Rogers Elementary

- Elaine Mathews - teaches fifth grade at Paul C. Bunn Elementary

- Kim Moore - teaches social studies at East High

- Victoria Moore - teaches second grade at Wilson Elementary

- Mary Ramhoff - Rayen Early College Middle School

- Cassandra Slaubaugh - Rayen Early College High School

- Kelly Swiger - sixth-grade science teacher at Harding Elementary

- Wade Warner - second-grade teacher at Williamson Elementary

- Kaylor White - early childhood instructor at Choffin Career and Technical Center

- Christine Williams - kindergarten through eighth-grade teach at Martin Luther King Elementary