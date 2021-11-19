TCTC students help local veterans smile

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the help of Trumbull Career and Technical Center (TCTC) dental students, one local dentist’s office was able to give veterans free services.

Students helped dentists and hygienists with teeth cleanings, x-rays and various other dental procedures.

TCTC students usually work with mannequins and learn the basics, but with the help of the staff at Modern Dental Concepts, they are able to get real-life experience.

Dr. Sheffali Sheth from Modern Dental Concepts says that experience is really important.

“If they get a little bit of experience now, it just makes going into a working environment much easier for them,” Sheth said.

Modern Dental Concepts even decorated for the event, paying respect to veterans who stopped in.

Friday was the first time that the dental office had hosted a free clinic for veterans, and those at the office hope to do it annually.

Because this is the first year, they only had 30 patient spots open. All 30 slots were filled for the day.